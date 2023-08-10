PS5 controllers are down to an epic low price of $49 at Walmart right now - saving you up to $25

PS5 controllers are down to an incredible low price of just $49 in the US right now thanks to PlayStation's Back to School Sale.

The PS5 sale, which runs until 19th August 2023, includes the biggest ever discount on Sony's PS5 Disc console, up to $25 off DualSense Wireless controllers and savings on some of the best PS5 exclusive games

Every colour variant of the PS5 controller can be bought from Walmart for just $49 right now. This includes the standard white, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Gray Camoflauge.

Best PS5 controller deals

DualSense is a pretty great wireless controller and is one of the best-selling gamepads in the US.

It features haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone, offering an immersive gaming experience.

But that's not all. It features intuitive motion controls for supported games thanks to the built-in accelerometer and gyroscope. And for sound quality, it can't be beat thanks to the high-fidelity sound effects coming through the built-in speaker in supported games.

Your hands won't tire easily thanks to the controller's comfortable design with enhanced sticks, and it's easy to charge thanks to USB Type-C.

And that's not all: you can use the controller on other devices thanks to Bluetooth. If you own a Mac, iPhone, iPad, tvOS, or Android, depending on the software, you can connect your DualSense to the device. It can even connect to your PC, but only through a USB connection.

As you can see, DualSense is a pretty great controller, and right now, it's available for a pretty nice price, so grab one while it's on sale.