PS5 deal: Save $50 on Sony's Disc console as it drops from $500 to $450 for the first time ever in the US

The PS5 Disc console has received its first ever discount from major retailers in the US and has dropped in price from $500 to $450.

If you've been waiting to buy a PS5, now is the best time to grab one whilst they're on sale with an impressive $50 off. The PS5 sale is available to shop at Amazon, Walmart, BestBuy, GameStop and Target.

Prior to this reduction, you could only get a small discount on a PS5 bundle, but now you can buy the standalone PS5 console for the cheapest price it's ever been. It is now only $50 more than the Digital Edition, making it even more worthwhile to opt for the PS5 console with a disc drive so that you can play physical copies of games.

The PS5 discount is part of PlayStation's Back to School sale which includes up to $25 off a PS5 DualSense controller and savings on exclusive PS5 titles like God of War Ragnarok, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man until 19th August 2023.

Here's where you can buy a discounted PS5 console.

Best PS5 deals

Best PS5 controller deals

The PS5 sale ends on 19th August so make sure to grab one before then if you want to upgrade from your PS5 Digital or PS4 console.

And if you're in the UK, you'll be pleased to know you can still grab a discount on the PS5 console also. It's down from £470 to just £399 from most major UK retailers. Read up on where to buy a discounted PS5 in the UK here.