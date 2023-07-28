The PS5 is now just £399 after receiving a massive £80 discount for the first time

For the first time ever, the standard PlayStation 5 console has received an £80 discount in the UK, making it the cheapest it's ever been.

The offer is available from multiple retailers in the UK, and you can find a list of where the discounted console is still in stock in the UK down below:

This price drop is estimated to last for about two weeks, so if you've been thinking about getting a PS5 disc console now is the best time to do so as we don't know if this discount will come back!

The PS5 disc console is definitely the better buy compared to the digital version now that the price gap has decreased. You still get the 825GB SSD, the 10.28 TFLOPs of processing power and the ability to play in 4K at 120Hz, but you also get that disc drive that allows you to purchase physical copies of games. The disc drive also lets you play PS4 games, or the PS4 versions of new titles which can often be cheaper than the PS5 versions.

It's not certain why the PlayStation 5 disc console has gone on sale all of a sudden, but there is some speculation that a new PS5 slim model is to be announced soon, which could explain the 17 per cent price drop and many retailers changing the name of the console to "PlayStation 5 Standard Console".

There also aren't any PlayStation 5 standard console discounts available in the US right now, but if there is a new console on the way we expect these discounts to take place stateside soon.

It wasn't too long ago that we were having to closely monitor stock and send out alerts on the Jelly Deals Twitter account, so it's exciting to see the standalone console finally getting a direct discount itself.

If you want to know when there are more discounts on PlayStation consoles in the UK and US, and know the latest news on the possible PS Slim, follow the Deals topic here on VG247 by using the tag underneath this article to get notified when we post a new deal.