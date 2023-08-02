Make space for Baldur's Gate 3 on your Steam Deck with this excellent Samsung Pro Plus microSD card deal

Baldur's Gate 3 will be fully released on 3rd August 2023 and if you're planning to play it on Steam Deck, you're going to need a massive 150GB of storage to install and run it.

If you're struggling to make room for the new D&D RPG, you'll want to make use of this great microSD card deal so that you can expand your storage capacity.

The Samsung Pro Plus microSD card is now $44.46 at Amazon - less than five dollars more than it was priced on Prime Day ($39.99). This is still a fantastic price as you'll still be saving $15.53 on its regular retail price of $59.99.

This particular memory card is regarded as "the best microSD card for the Steam Deck" by hardware editor, James Archer, at RockPaperShotgun, thanks to its speedy load times and balance of price and performance.

A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games, and you'll have read and write speeds of upto 180 and 130MB/s, respectively.

Larian is aiming to be Steam Deck Verified by August 3’s launch date. It will launch on Steam Deck with what Larian considers to be the "most optimal graphics settings," but suggests you play around with the settings at will. You’ll be able to avail of full controller support, and split-screen will be disabled on Steam Deck.

You should also try out your preferred method of antialiasing.

Larian said it will continue to work on implementing FSR 2.2, but that will be closer to September 6.

If you aren't a PC users, and want to try a Baldur's Gate title while you wait on the PS5 or the delayed Xbox Series X/S version, have a look at the Baldur's Gate and Beyond bundle from Humble Bundle. It features the Enhanced Editions of both Baldur's Gate 1 and 2, including bonus chapters. The bundle also includes Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Prices start from as little as $6/£4.64, but to get the Baldur's Gate games, you'll need to pay at least $12/£9.29.