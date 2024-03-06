This cheap Disney+ deal is just £1.99 a month for 3 months

Disney+ in the UK is currently only £1.99 per month for your first three months.

This cheap Disney+ deal is for the Standard with Ads plan, and is available for new and returning UK customers. You only have until 14th March 2024 to make use of this offer so you'll need to be quick if you want to get it for this super low price.

Get Disney+ for £1.99 a month for three months View deal

A Disney+ Standard with Ads plan lets you stream your favourite films and shows in full HD 1080p on two different devices at the same time. It includes the latest shows like Shogun, Star Wars: Bad Batch and X-Men 97. And, if you fancy it, you can also catch the Taylor Swift film: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).

As for the ads...Disney+ will apparently only shows ads for approx four minutes or less for every hour of TV content, and only an ad before the start of a movie. A small sacrifice considering it's less than two quid a month for three months, and only £4.99 per month after this 'Epic Movies, Epic Offer' promotion has ended. If you don't want to be charged afterwards, you'll need to cancel the streaming service before the promotional period has finished.

If you do want to carry on subscribing afterwards and don't want ads, you can always switch to the slightly pricier £7.99 a month option, or you can get two months free when you subscribe for 12 months. It is £79.90 for the standard plan, or £109.90 a year for the premium 4K option.