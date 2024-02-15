Marvel Studios and Animation's long-in-the-works X-Men: The Animated Series sequel, X-Men '97, finally has a trailer and a release date.

The first look at the animated show has pretty much everything you'd want from a follow-up to the '90s TV classic, from a vintage animation style (which only feels cleaner) to the original score you've hummed countless times before.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's not all empty nostalgia though, as the new series is actually continuing the original storyline, which ended with Professor X saying his goodbyes to the team and a rather conflicted Magneto before departing Earth with Lilandra to stay under Shi'ar care (the only way he could survive a fatal condition).

The new set of episodes still takes place in the 1990s as the title indicates, and new threats need to be taken care of. While light on plot, this first trailer does tease big changes for the team, such as Magneto seemingly taking over the X-Mansion. Will they be able to work out their differences for the greater good? Find out on March 20 on Disney Plus.

On top of the first look at the series, Marvel also released an elegant, but also rad, poster that you might want to print out if you're a huge X-Men fan:

Image credit: Marvel Studios/Animation

Marvel and Disney have officially kicked off the X-Men '97 marketing campaign right after dropping the first-ever Deadpool & Wolverine trailer as well as revealing the main cast of the Fantastic Four reboot that will start shooting soon. After a very worrying slump, the reaction to all three announcements has been quite positive, so there might be hope left for this universe (multiverse now) on the screens after all.