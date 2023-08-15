The durable Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD is the cheapest it's been on Amazon US

It's really annoying when you have to keep uninstalling games to make room for new ones, or having to install games multiple times if you move between consoles. That's where portable SSDs can come in really handy, helping you to store your games and take them with you.

An excellent portable SSD is the Samsung T7 Shield, which is incredibly rugged in addition to having good sequential speeds. Right now the T7 Shield is down to $70 at Amazon US, which is $90 off its RRP and the cheapest it's ever been on the site:

You get 1TB of storage with the T7 shield, which if you used it with a PS5 would more than double the actual usable storage space you get. Remember though, you can't play PS5 or Xbox Series titles directly off this SSD, meaning you can only store games on it. You can, however, play PS4 and Xbox One titles that are backwards compatible directly from this SSD.

Whether you're transferring your games or playing them directly, the T7's sequential speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s for reads/writes will have them moving to and from your console quickly and running smoothly.

The T7 is also great for transferring and storing files or photos you need on your device, as it easily connects via USB-C and comes with a USB-C and USB-A cable. You don't need to worry when you're taking it out either, as it's IP65 water and dust resistant, and tested to withstand a 9.8 foot drop.

There have been lots of great deals on SSDs recently, both external and internal, so if you want to stay up-to-date on the best storage discounts and more, follow the deals topic here on VG247 using the tag underneath the article.

Our guide to the best SSDs includes even more great internal and external storage options so check it out if the T7 shield isn't for you.