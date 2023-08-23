There's a massive 42% discount on the 1TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD at Amazon right now

Adding a new PCIe 4.0 SSD to your computer can be an easy and cheap way to upgrade your gaming performance, and also helps you keep more games installed without having to uninstall ones you haven't quite finished with.

With Baldur's Gate 3 being so popular at the moment, and Starfield's highly-anticipated release just a couple of weeks away now, some gamers might be looking at their PC's storage space and are starting to think how they can keep two games that need over 120GB of storage each installed.

If that's the case, then the Crucial P5 Plus SSD is always an easy option to recommend, and with a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 11,000 ratings it's clear that many gamers agree. The 1TB P5 Plus is also on sale right now on Amazon US, where you can pick it up for just $49.49:

The P5 Plus is such a popular SSD because it's such a reliable SSD with good speeds that often goes on sale and has continued to drop down in price over the last two years. While it's sequential speeds of up to 6600MB/s and up to 5000MB/s for read and writes respectively aren't as high as some of the best SSDs for gaming are, they're still good and a big upgrade from an older PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD you might be using at the moment.

It's also an excellent option if you're looking to get an SSD to upgrade your PS5's storage, as the P5 Plus's sequential speeds meet Sony's requirement for internal SSDs. There is a version of the P5 plus that comes with a heatsink attached, but it's cheaper and just as effective to buy this version and attach your own heatsink for less than $10/£10.

If you've got your sights set on playing Starfield or any other new games coming out in the next couple of months, but don't want to keep uninstalling your old games, now's a great time to grab one of the best-value SSDs around.

We're always on the lookout for deals on SSDs as well as discounts on other tech products and gaming accessories, so make sure you're following the Deals topic on VG247 to get notified when we publish a new deals article. You can do so by using the topics tags underneath this article.