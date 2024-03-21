Roblox gift cards are 20% off at Currys

Currys is offering 20 per cent off Roblox gift cards right now.

The gift cards are available in values of £10, £20 and £50. You simply need to enter the code "ROBLOX20" at the Currys checkout to get the discount. You'll still get the full amount of Robux to spend in-game but just for a bit cheaper.

If, for example, you were to buy the £50 gift card, you'd be getting £50 worth of Robux for £40 - that's a spare tenner to put towards an additional £10 gift card (which would actually cost you £8), or some money back in your pocket.

These gift cards are digital, so you'll receive the code(s) via email, once you've made your purchase.

We're not sure how long the offer is sticking around for, so you'll probably want to stock up as soon as you can if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

Currys is also treating its customers to some cheap Nintendo eShop credit. I've written about these over on Eurogamer so do give it a read if you fancy popping some of those in your basket too.