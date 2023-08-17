Grab the brilliant SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSD for just $45 at Amazon

Handheld gaming is in a great spot at the moment, with so many excellent Nintendo Switch games available and the Steam Deck letting you take your PC gaming library on-the-go.

One frustrating thing with handheld consoles is when you run out of internal storage, and have to uninstall a game or two to make room for the latest title. Thankfully, the Switch and Steam Deck have expandable storage slots to remedy this, and right now there's a big discount on one of the most popualr microSD cards that can meet your storage and performance needs.

The SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSD card is an excellent SD card for both the Switch and Steam Deck, combining size and speed, and it has a 59 percent discount on Amazon US right now making it just $45, only a dollar more than its lowest-ever-price:

The SanDisk Extreme has read speeds of up to 190MB/s and write speeds of up to 130MB/s, which also give it that coveted A2 rating and will help you to download, store, and load your games faster.

The SanDisk Extreme comes with a full-size SD card adapter, meaning you can use it on your camera and help boost its storage, and it can record 4K and 5K UHD and Full HD video directly to the card thanks to its UHS Speed Class 3 and Video Speed Class 30 ratings.

Of course the main attraction is the size increase, and the 512GB boost will certainly help if you want to play Baldur's Gate 3 on your Steam Deck as it requires over 120GB of space. Switch users won't have to worry about uninstalling games for a while either, as games like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom take up 16.3GB.

The SanDisk Extreme is a great microSD card that offers excellent speeds and lots of storage, and thanks to the discount is one of the best-value cards around too.

If you want to know when other microSD cards like this go on sale, or when there are discounts on other great gaming and tech products, follow the Deals topic on VG247 using the tag underneath the article to give you notifications when we publish a new article.