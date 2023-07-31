This massive 2TB portable SSD is great for keeping more games installed- and it's now $180 off

It can be really frustrating having to uninstall games to install new ones on your console or PC, and this is where external SSDs can be really helpful as they let you keep all of the games you're currently playing handy without having to re-download them everytime.

It's impressive nowadays that we can keep 2TB worth of storage in something that can easily fit into our pockets, which is certainly the case with the P40 external SSD from Western Digital Black. This portable SSD has a 2TB capacity and is currently $150 on Amazon US- that's the cheapest it's been on the site:

For this new low price you get an SSD that is only 4.21 x 2x 0.51 inches, but has a massive 2TB of total storage with sequential read/writes speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. You also get USB-C to C and USB-C to A cables included so you can connect it to any device you need, and there's a cool RGB strip that lights up when it's plugged in.

The WD_BLACK P40 SSD is a great external drive for your PS5 or Xbox Series S/X, but remember that you can't play current-gen games directly from the drive like a new internal SSD would be used for. Instead, you'll have to use the P40 to transfer installed games to and from your console. This is still better than having to uninstall and download something every time you get a new game, and thanks to the SSD's speeds this process is really quick.

If you're gaming on a PS4 or Xbox One and want to play some last-gen games, you can play those on the drive itself. You can also play games on your PC directly from the P40 SSD, which gives speeds you'd see in a mid-tier internal NVMe drive - very impressive considering the price, size and portability.

To get the most out of the transfer capability of the P40 you'll need to connect it over a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection, which the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles have, but the older consoles only have USB 3.0 ports so keep that in mind.

It's a good time to sure up your storage options because some big games are coming out soon, namely Baldur's Gate 3 this week and Starfield in September, which are going to need between 150GB and 125GB of storage space respectively to download, so grabbing this big SSD while it's cheap is a good idea.

If you want to know when there are more discounts on SSDs both external and internal, as well as the latest deals on games and gaming accessories, follow the Deals topic here on VG247 using the topic buttons underneath the article to get notified when we post a new article.