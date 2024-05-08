Mario fans will love this discounted controller for Nintendo Switch

PowerA makes some of the best third party controllers for the Nintendo Switch that are also officially licensed by Nintendo.

If you want a more traditional controller and don't want to have to sit close to your Switch's dock or drag a cable across the floor, then PowerA's enhanced wireless controller is a great choice. If you're a Mario fan, then you'll appreciate this Mario Pop version of the controller which is down to its lowest price on Amazon:

This wireless controller uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology to connect to the Nintendo Switch without any need for cables, and you can use it with your phone, PC, anything with a bluetooth connection.

The PowerA enhanced controller has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that is rated for up to 30 hours of use per charge, and you charge it with a USB-C cable when you see the low battery light on the top flashing.

The PowerA controller is a more traditional style of controller, but it uses the appropriate Nintendo buttons you'd find on the two Joycons. You also get a handy pair of buttons on the back which can be mapped to a different button on the front, which helps keep your fingers all in the same place.

PowerA makes lots of other great controllers for the Nintendo Switch, including some great budget wired controllers, and there's also a plain Black version of the wired controller available for less than $40 too if you wanted to save a little bit more.