This awesome Asus mechanical gaming keyboard has never been cheaper in the US

Mechanical keyboards have been mainstream for gaming for over a decade now, and there are so many options out there to suit gamers' different preferences.

Currently the most popular gaming keyboards are smaller form-factors, usually Tenkeyless, 75 or 65 per cent, have the faster Red mechanical switches and are wireless. One great example of such a keyboard is the Asus Rog Strix Scope TKL, which right now is cheaper than ever on Amazon US:

The Strix Scope is a Tenkeyless, or TKL, form-factor, which removes the number pad from the right side of the keyboard but keeps the home keys, arrow keys and the function keys, though Asus has chosen to put the media icons on the face of the last eight function keys here.

This gives you more space on your mouse or desk pad to sweep your mouse around when playing FPS games, and it's also got an extended left control key so you don't have to extend your pinky finger as much when you want to crouch/walk in Counter-Strike and other games.

This version of the Strix Scope features Asus's own Rog RX red optical mechanical switches, which feature centralised RGB lighting in-key, and provide a consistent wobble-free keystroke with near-zero debounce delay.

You can connect the Strix Scope to three different devices at once as it has a 2.4Ghz wireless connection, Bluetooth, and a USB connection that is also for charging. You also get a wrist rest included which is handy if you're typing on the keyboard for a long time.

With this limited-time 34% discount the ROG Strix scope is an impressive deal. You can also check out Digital Foundry's list of the best mechanical keyboards for gaming to compare it to some of the other top choices before you buy.