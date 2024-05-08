The best wireless gaming mouse with a limited edition mouse pad is 21% off right now

The Logitech G502, the most popular gaming mouse around, turns 10 this year. Even after a decade, the original G502 is still going strong and thanks to its popularity, Logitech refreshed it back in 2022 with the G502 X and G502 X wireless, making it even better.

The G502 X Lightspeed is now one of the best wireless gaming mice you can get, and right now you can get it with a large Logitech mouse pad for under $150. The mouse RRPs for $159.99 and the mouse mat is worth $29.99 so in total you're saving $41.67.

The G502 X Lightspeed wireless keeps what made the original G502 so successful: the Hero sensor, up to 25600 DPI, the infinite scroll wheel and comfortable design, and then adds some new features to bring it in line with more modern gaming peripherals.

The highlight for this version is that it's now wireless and uses the very reliable Logitech lightspeed tech, and has a battery life rated for up to up to 120 hours or up to 37 with the RGB on.

The G502 X also adds Logitech's hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology for faster and more precise clicks, better RGB that can be customised in the G-Hub software, a reversible and removable DPI-shift button, it can be charged over a USB-C connection or with Logitech's Powerplay range of wireless charging mouse pads.

This bundle doesn't include one of those, but you do still get a very nice mouse pad for your new mouse to glide across. The Logitech G640 SE is a large-sized mouse pad with a non-slip rubber base and a consistent cloth surface with moderate surface friction that is great for playing FPS games on.

This is a great-value bundle, but if you just want the G502 X wireless by itself you can grab it while it's on sale for $119 at Amazon. If that's a bit out of budget, then the original G502 is still a great choice and is currently half price on Amazon.