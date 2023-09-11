The excellent Samsung 980 Pro SSD is now just $60 at Amazon

Adding a new SSD to your PC is an easy way to upgrade its performance, and it might be a necessary one you have to make now that games like Starfield require an SSD to play.

Fortunately, there are lots of frequent discounts on some excellent PCIe SSDs, like the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD which has dropped back down to $60 at Amazon US, the best price it's been since July:

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is the predecessor to the 990 Pro, which is currently one of the best SSDs for gaming around, but that doesn't mean the 980 Pro is a slouch. Far from it, the 980 Pro has excellent sequential speeds of up to 7,000MB/s for reads and 5,100MB/s for writes, as well as up to 1M IOPS for random read and writes so whatever application you're running or game you're loading it will be fast.

Once it's in your motherboard (just make sure it's PCIe 4.0 compatible first), it will stay in there for a long time and continue to perform thanks to Samsung's own LPDDR4 DRAM cache, Elpis controller, high-quality TLC NAND Flash memory, and an SLC cache, so you won't notice any dips in performance for a very long time.

All of the Samsung 980 Pro's positives apply for those looking to give their PlayStation 5 console a storage boost as well, because it meets Sony's requirements for physical dimensions and sequential speeds so it can slot inside your console and more than double your available storage space. The 980 Pro also competes with the best SSDs for the PS5, and also is cheaper than a lot of them because it's a previous version so you're getting a great deal.

Whether you use it in a PC or PS5, the Samsung 980 Pro will give you a noticeable performance boost, and give you a lot of extra space to keep your favourite games installed, so being able to grab it for just $60 is a steal at the moment.

If you want to know when there are more deals on some of the best gaming SSDs, or discounts on the best gaming accessories and more, follow the Deals topic on VG247 using the tags below so you can get notified when we've written a new deals article.