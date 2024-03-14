Today is your last chance to bag this super cheap Disney+ deal

Today is your last chance to get the cheapest Disney+ deal in the UK.

New and returning customers can subscribe to the service for just £1.99 per month for the first three months. But you'll need to be quick as this offer ends tonight.

Get Disney+ for £1.99 a month for the first three months View deal

A Disney+ membership offers so much more than just Disney films and shows. You also have access to hundreds of other movies and TV shows including the latest Star Wars series: The Bad Batch, as well as The Mandalorian, Andor and Ahsoka.

Another must-watch is Shogun, a gripping new mini-series set in 1600 Japan. Four episodes of this 10-part series have already been released and it has so far been a fantastic watch. New episodes are being added every Tuesday.

X-Men 97, a nostalgic continuation of the 1990s series, is also being released on 20th March.

If you're thinking of giving Disney+ a try or you want to resubscribe for a bit, now is the time to get it. Just remember to cancel your Standard Plan with Ads subscription before the promotional period ends if you only want it whilst it costs £1.99 per month. If you continue to subscribe, you will be charged the standard with ads price of £4.99 per month.