Get incredible discounts on a range of great PC games in the Humble End of Summer Sale

Humble is a great place to find a new game for less, whether it's through their great-value Humble bundles or bought directly from their store.

Right now the Humble store is having its End of Summer sale, helping you to stock up on games ahead of the colder months with some big discounts worth up to 90 percent. The Humble End of Summer sale is live right now and ends on 5th September. What's more, if you purchase three qualifying games you'll get an extra 15 percent discount stacked on top of the savings you already made!

If you and your friends have been looking for a new game to play together, then Deep Rock Galactic is a great choice and you can grab the Deluxe edition for 67% off right now in the Humble sale. You and a crew of up to 3 others play as Dwarves, each with their own class of unique abilities, who must dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. It's a fun and challenging experience that pushes your teamwork skills with lots of replayability, and the Deluxe edition gets you the base game as well as both Launch Day DLCs, for just $16.91/£13.46.

If you fancy something a bit bigger, but with just as much potential for co-op fun, then Monster Hunter Rise is worth considering. The follow-up to the very successful Monster Hunter World, Rise propels the franchise forward again with brand new maps, a variety of weapons and a new storyline to follow. And thanks to the Humble sale, you can get Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion Sunbreak together for just $39.59/£33.

Or if you're looking for a new single-player story to sink your time into, it's a great time to get Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of its Phantom Liberty coming out on 26th September. Cyberpunk 2077 is the next massive RPG from CD Projekt Red, the makers of The Witcher series of games, and after a fairly rocky launch Cyberpunk is a brilliant RPG that is only going to get better with its new story addition next month. You can grab Cyberpunk 2077 for half price in the Humble End of Summer sale, which is only $29.99/£25.

There are lots of other great games on offer in the Humble End of Summer sale, so make sure you check out the full list here. Remember, if you purchase three discounted games you'll get an extra 15 percent discount stacked on top, so we've listed some other games worth checking out down below:

The sale ends on 5th September, so you've got plenty of time to browse all the games and choose what deals to pick up.