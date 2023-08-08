This $35 Samsung memory card deal is a total bargain and gives you a sweet $25 off!

We recently wrote about the best SD card for Steam Deck going down in price to just $45 but it is now even cheaper and down to its lowest price ever at Amazon.

The 512GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD card is now just $35, saving $25. This is an absolute bargain for an A2 memory card of this size and it is actually $5 cheaper than it was being sold for over Prime Day 2023 ($39.99).

This 512GB size variant normally fetches a price of $60 - so you are saving a massive 42 per cent on this product. This makes it the perfect time to grab one if you want to expand your storage to run Baldur's Gate 3 on your Steam Deck, or you need more room for your digital Nintendo Switch games.

Rock, Paper, Shotgun's hardware editor, James Archer, regards this excellent memory card as "the best microSD card for the Steam Deck", because of its impressive load times and balance of price and performance. It is also fully compatible with your Nintendo Switch console.

512GB is the largest capacity this particular Samsung micro SD card goes up to, giving you plenty of storage for apps and games. Boosting your Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch's capacity means you don't have to keep uninstalling your favourite games as often. You'll also have fast read and write speeds of upto 180 and 130MB/s, respectively, making load times faster and a better gaming experience overall.

