Save $150 when you buy select Sony TVs with a PS5 console at Amazon

The PlayStation 5 is a great console, allowing you to play some of the best new games in 1440p at 120Hz refresh rate, or in 4K at 120Hz, as long as your TV or monitor is capable.

If you've been planning on getting a PS5 disc console now that they're in stock, you can also pair it with a great Sony TV and save $150 thanks to a promotion at Amazon.

The offer applies automatically at checkout, and works with Sony models X90L and A80L series TVs at 55,65,77 and 83 inches, and the offer also applies to the X93L series TVs at 65,75, and 85 inches.

All of the TVs are 4K Ultra HD screens, have variable refresh rates and are capable of playing in 4K at 120Hz thanks to HDMI 2.1 features.

Down below we've listed all of the Sony TV and PS5 bundles that you can save $150 on, with each size available so you can find the right pairing for your gaming room.

Sony OLED Bravia XR A80L Series

Sony X90L Series

Sony Mini LED 4K Ultra HD TV X93L Series

There's lots of options there to suit your size and budget needs, and no matter which pair you pick you'll save $150 compared to buying the TV and console separately. With that spare cash, you could grab a Crucial P5 Plus SSD to give your PS5 an immediate storage upgrade to help store more games at once, or pop in a pre-order for the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game that's releasing on 20th October.

If you want to know when there are more deals on PS5s consoles, games, accessories, or on other 4K OLED TVs, follow the Deals topic on VG247 using the tag underneath this article so you can get a notification when we've written a new deal article.