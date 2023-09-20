The Logitech G502 X wireless gaming mouse is now just over $100 at Amazon

The Logitech G502 is the most popular gaming mouse around, with over 47,000 reviews on Amazon and an almost five-star rating.

While the original G502 is still going strong, Logitech has updated it in recent times, and the latest version is the G502 X Lightspeed Wireless. This mouse takes the core of the G502 and adds extra features like 2.4GHz wireless, and makes the G502 X one of the best gaming mice to get.

Now, thanks to a combination of a 20% discount and a $10 coupon code on Amazon, you can pick up the G502 X Lightspeed wireless mouse for just over $100, the cheapest it's ever-been:

The G502 X is a great mouse for any type of gamer. You get the same hybrid optical-mechanical switches that you can find in the G Pro X Superlight, which is a more bare-bones mouse designed for competitive gamers, but the G502 X has a total of nine programmable buttons and the satisfying dual-mode scroll wheel for you to play around with.

The G502 X uses the excellent Logitech Hero 25K gaming sensor, and you can customise the 25,600 DPI using the Logitech G-Hub. All of the data is now transmitted over Logitech's own Lightspeed wireless tech, and the G502 X's battery can last up to 140 hours, and can be charged via USB-C or with Logitech's Powerplay wireless charging mouse mat.

The Logitech G502 X takes the best elements of the most popular gaming mouse and gives it the lightspeed wireless connection and a big battery, which is a winning combination for any PC gamer. At just over $100 it's a great option if you're looking for a new mouse.

If you want to know when there are more discounts on PC gaming accessories like mice, keyboards and headsets, follow the Deals topic on VG247 using the tags below so you can get notified when we've written a new Deals article.