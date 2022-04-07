The excellent Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop, with an RTX 3060, is available for £800

Lenovo's Legion line has made some of the best gaming laptops and desktops in recent years, marrying great components with high build quality. The Legion 5i has been refreshed in recent years with newer and newer components.

One current model of the Legion 5i, with an RTX 3060 GPU is down by £200 to just £799.99 at Lenovo's site right now. Just remember to use the code LEGION22 at checkout. That's a great price for a gaming laptop with a great graphics card on board.

The CPU in this particular laptop is an Intel Core i5-11400H, which can boost up to 4.5GHz. This, along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB is a great combination. You'll easily be able to play the latest games at 1080p with great detail.

Speaking of 1080p, that's the resolution of the laptop's IPS panel, so you'll get great viewing angles. And with a 120Hz refresh rate, combined with the CPU and RTX 3060, you'll be able to see more of the action with fast-paced games like Doom Eternal and CS:GO.

There's also 8GB of memory and 512GB SSD. Although this may seem on the low side, both can be upgraded and should be plenty for most games to get you started.

With its slightly chunky design, you get the benefits of all the ports you could possibly need. This includes 5 USB-A ports, HDMI, a LAN port and also Thunderbolt 4, so you can connect even more devices with a dock or dongle.

The laptop also supports fast charging, has a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter and a Kensington lock slot to keep it tied to a desk.

