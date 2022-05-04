The best Star Wars Day deals for May 4th 2022

If you're a Star Wars fan, or just like a good pun, then you're probably aware that today, May the 4th, is Star Wars day.

Yes, May the fourth be with you, and may the deals and discounts be with you as well! Today is a day of celebrating everything Star Wars. There's a new trailer for the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series dropping today, and there's also loads of Star Wars-related deals to be had.

There's so much Star Wars merchandise out there, from video games and Lego to action figures and clothes. It can be overwhelming to try and find the best deals across the internet, so we've taken advice from one Jedi master and listed the best places for Star Wars deals this Star Wars day, so you don't have to try and find the best deals yourself.

Best Star Wars Lego deals Lego make some of the best Star Wars products around. You can build a diorama of Luke Skywalker's speeder on Tatooien for your shelf, or construct a huge replica of the Millenium Falcon, or just play around with a small model of an AT-ST. No matter what you want to do there's a Lego set out there for you. Here's the best LEGO Star Wars deals in the UK and US. Lego Star Wars deals UK In the UK Lego store, you can get a free AT-ST model when you spend over £40, a Mandalorian keyring when you spend over £70 and join their free VIP loyalty scheme, and you cang get a free Lego Lars family homestead kitchen scene when you spend over £160. Lego Store UK There's also loads of discounted Lego sets available at Amazon UK. Lego Star Wars range Amazon UK Lego Star Wars deals US In the US you can get the same Mandalorian keychain when you sign up to the Lego VIP system and spend over $70, and the AT-ST and Lars family homestead kits when you spend over $40 and $160 respectively. There's also tonnes of Lego kits on sale at Amazon US. Lego Store US

Lego Star Wars range Amazon US

Best Star Wars film deals and Disney+ membership There are three Star Wars film trilogies, an animated film set in the Clone Wars, and two anthology films with another scheduled to release in 2023. The easiest way to watch all Star Wars films is with a Disney+ subscription, which will also let yoy watch Star Wars TV series like The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, and the new Kenobi series that comes out next week. Dinsey+ starts at £7.99/$7.99 a month, and it includes all Disney owned Marvel films and series too! Dinsey+ sign-up If you don't want to add another subcscription service to your TV, then you can always buy the films and shows on DVD. There are some places you can get physical copies of Star Wars films and TV shows on sale this Star Wars day, including 365games in the UK and Best Buy in the US. 365games

Best Buy