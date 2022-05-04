The best Star Wars Day deals for May 4th 2022

The best Star Wars Day deals for May 4th 2022These are the deals you're looking for.
If you're a Star Wars fan, or just like a good pun, then you're probably aware that today, May the 4th, is Star Wars day.
Yes, May the fourth be with you, and may the deals and discounts be with you as well! Today is a day of celebrating everything Star Wars. There's a new trailer for the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series dropping today, and there's also loads of Star Wars-related deals to be had.
There's so much Star Wars merchandise out there, from video games and Lego to action figures and clothes. It can be overwhelming to try and find the best deals across the internet, so we've taken advice from one Jedi master and listed the best places for Star Wars deals this Star Wars day, so you don't have to try and find the best deals yourself.
Best Star Wars Game deals
From the classic Knights of the Old Republic in 2003 to Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019, and Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga releasing this year, there's been some amazing Star Wars games throughout the years. Now is a great time to get Star Wars games on offer, and you can do so from retailers such as GOG, Humble, Amazon, and GameStop.
Star Wars game deals UK
In the UK, you can get Star Wars games like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for all consoles on sale at ShopTo, 365games, and Amazon UK.
Star Wars game deals US
In the US, GameStop is having a Star Wars day sale with discounts on Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi Knight Collection, Squadron and more.
Star Wars game deals PC
There are so many places to get Star Wars games for PC at a discount this Star Wars day. There are big May the 4th sales on Humble, GOG, and CDkeys.
Best Star Wars Lego deals
Lego make some of the best Star Wars products around. You can build a diorama of Luke Skywalker's speeder on Tatooien for your shelf, or construct a huge replica of the Millenium Falcon, or just play around with a small model of an AT-ST. No matter what you want to do there's a Lego set out there for you. Here's the best LEGO Star Wars deals in the UK and US.
Lego Star Wars deals UK
In the UK Lego store, you can get a free AT-ST model when you spend over £40, a Mandalorian keyring when you spend over £70 and join their free VIP loyalty scheme, and you cang get a free Lego Lars family homestead kitchen scene when you spend over £160.
There's also loads of discounted Lego sets available at Amazon UK.
- Lego Star Wars range Amazon UK
Lego Star Wars deals US
In the US you can get the same Mandalorian keychain when you sign up to the Lego VIP system and spend over $70, and the AT-ST and Lars family homestead kits when you spend over $40 and $160 respectively. There's also tonnes of Lego kits on sale at Amazon US.
- Lego Store US
- Lego Star Wars range Amazon US
Best Star Wars film deals and Disney+ membership
There are three Star Wars film trilogies, an animated film set in the Clone Wars, and two anthology films with another scheduled to release in 2023. The easiest way to watch all Star Wars films is with a Disney+ subscription, which will also let yoy watch Star Wars TV series like The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, and the new Kenobi series that comes out next week. Dinsey+ starts at £7.99/$7.99 a month, and it includes all Disney owned Marvel films and series too!
If you don't want to add another subcscription service to your TV, then you can always buy the films and shows on DVD. There are some places you can get physical copies of Star Wars films and TV shows on sale this Star Wars day, including 365games in the UK and Best Buy in the US.
Best Star Wars figures and collectibles deals
It's impossible to list every Star Wars collectible, toy and action figure seperately here because so many are on sale today. You can also get books, replica helmets, and lightsabers from various retailers. We've listed their product pages for the UK and US.
Star Wars merchandise UK
In the UK you can save on Hasbro action figures at their eBay page. 365games also has sales on various Star Wars products that aren't games or DVDs, and there's loads more discounts at Amazon UK.
- Star Wars Figures- Hasbro toyshop eBay UK
- Star Wars toys and games- 365games
- Star Wars toys and collectibles- Amazon UK
Star Wars merchandise US
In the US you can find deals on Star Wars toys, games, collectibles and more at GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon US.
- Star Wars figures- Gamestop
- Star Wars toys and figures- Best Buy
- Star Wars toys and collectibles- Amazon US
Hopefully this page has stopped you hiring a bounty hunter to seek out a deal this Star Wars day. If you're looking for even more deals to help you channel the force then you'll want to head over to the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we'll be tweeting about more Star Wars deals throughout the day.