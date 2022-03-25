Save a third on this fast, high-res HP Omen gaming monitor

One of the most difficult decisions you can make regarding your gaming setup is choosing the monitor. We can happily make that a little easier for you with the HP Omen 27i display.

This 27" gaming monitor is packed with so many premium features, and it's down to £349.99 over at Amazon right now, saving you a huge £150.

With a QHD resolution, this is ideal for a high-spec PC or with the new Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles, all of which are capable of rendering games at 1440p and above. This also makes it suitable for productivity without having to shell out extra for 4K, which can sometimes feel like overkill for general work purposes.

And with a 165Hz refresh rate, you're going to see more of the action when playing fast-paced games like online shooters and esports titles. Even the Xbox Series S supports some games at 120 frames per second, so this monitor is perfect for your gaming needs. And with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync support, games are going to be buttery smooth with reduced tearing.

And while there are inputs for both HDMI and DisplayPort, the monitor also packs a USB hub. This is perfect for when you want to connect your laptop, especially one with limited ports, and use it to connect peripherals like wireless keyboard receivers.

Although Amazon US doesn't have this specific monitor in stock right now, they do have the Omen 25i. This is a 25" equivalent with a full HD resolution, but the same high refresh rate and built-in USB hub, and it's down by $100 to just $249.

If you're on the lookout for anything else, please keep tabs on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We're always scouring the web for the latest discounts on games and accessories, for all platforms, and share as soon as we find them. We also use it to provide updates on console stock info for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.