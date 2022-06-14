The Xbox Deals Unlocked sale lets you save up to 90 per cent on games

Over the weekend, Xbox fans were treated to some big announcements in the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase including the latest Starfield updates and the reveal of a new Hideo Kojima game.

After watching all those stunning trailers you've no doubt added a few more games to your wishlist, meaning it's about time to crack on with those other games you've been waiting to play. Thankfully the Xbox Deals Unlocked sale has landed with massive savings of up to 90 per cent. The event started on Friday and is running until the 23rd June 2022. You can find big discounts on loads of games including Halo Infinite, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and more!

Below, we've rounded up some of the best Xbox game deals from the sale, but make sure you check out the full catalogue of games so you don't miss out. Many of these games are also available with Xbox Game Pass, which you can sign up to right now and get 3 months for just £1!

Although this sale has some fantastic bargains, we know digital games aren't always the cheapest. To help you save a little extra cash, and if you're able to run physical games (Xbox One and Series X), we've also scoured the net to help you find physical verisons that are way cheaper.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Fans are still waiting for confirmation that Borderlands 4 is in the works, but Gearbox is keeping them happy with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which came out at the end of March 2022. Featuring a host of characters from the Borderlands series, including Tina as the host, players will roll their character and enter an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and lots of explosive weapons. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a lot of fun to play solo or with three friends, and it's on sale for £12 less in the Deals Unlocked sale.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Xbox)- £47.99 on Microsoft Store (Was £59.99)

If you're a Series X user and want to get the physical upgraded version of the game, the Series X Next-Level Edition is slightly cheaper at The Game Collection (TGC). The Xbox One version is only £39.95 at TGC as well, saving you an additional £8.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars returns with its biggest game ever, where you can play through all nine Star Wars saga films in all their Lego glory. In The Skywalker Saga, there are more than 300 playable characters, 23 planets to visit and over 100 vehicles from across the galaxy to pilot. Characters also have upgradable abilities. Pick a trilogy and dive in to a galaxy far, far away, and save yourself a tenner in the sale.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox)- £39.99 on Microsoft Store (Was £49.99)

If you have a Series X or Xbox One and don't want to get a digital version of the game, then a physical copy of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is just £29.85 at ShopTo, saving you an extra tenner.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Following the events of 2016's Dying Light, humanity is once again on the brink of collapse and you must help decide the fate of The City, one of the last large human settlements. Discover different paths and hidden passages in the open world, and take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales in combat. You can choose to play through the story on your own, or in co-op up to four players. Save nearly £20 on Dying Light 2 in the sale this month.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox)- £40.19 on Microsoft Store (Was £59.99)

If you want a physical version of Dying Light 2, you can get it for just £31.95 at The Game Collection, meaning you can keep an extra £8 in your wallet.

There's around 600 different games, DLC and add-ons on sale in the full Xbox Deals Unlocked sale, so to help out we've listed ten more great offers including Halo Infinite for £36.84, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for a fiver, and more.

Here's a list of where to get physical versions of some of the above games for less than their digital download price:

And so the Xbox excitement continues! Hopefully that's got you a new game or two to play on your console, or encouraged you to sign up to Game Pass. If you're still waiting to get an Xbox Series X/S, make sure to have a read of our Xbox stock checker page to get yourself one. If you're looking for more deals to bolster your Xbox collection, then go through our best Xbox deals page to find them. Also head over and follow Jelly Deals on Twitter where we keep you updated with sales events, discounts, and more.