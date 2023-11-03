This Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 and Mario Wonder is under $400

Black Friday deals have started weeks before the event itself, with many retailers offering discounts on tech and gaming products earlier than before.

Antonline has this packed Nintendo Switch bundle for sale that includes the standard Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the new Mario Wonder, and 12 months of Switch Online family membership for just $394.97. That's around $50 worth of savings compared to buying everything separately. It's also very rare to see decent Switch bundles discounted like this.

We all love the Nintendo Switch thanks to the company's brilliant first-party output and whole range of third-party and indie titles available on the eShop. Mario Wonder is the company's new 2D Super Mario title and it's received rave reviews thanks to the unique design and gameplay.

But let's not hide away from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This is the king of kart-racing mayhem and one of the best-selling titles of the last several years. With the ability to hand over a Joy-Con to a friend and the inclusion of a 12 month family membership to Switch Online, you are guaranteed to have dozens and dozens of hours of fun here.

Plus, the Switch Online membership gives you access to numerous NES, SNES and Game Boy games, so this bundle is the perfect starter pack for anyone entering Nintendo's gaming universe.