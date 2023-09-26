Here's how you can play EA Sports FC early

With the end of the 30-year partnership between FIFA and EA, the series is moving forwards with EA Sports FC 24, which releases on Friday 29th September.

Despite a name change, it will still be the same core experience football (or soccer) fans are so familiar with, including the opportunities to play the game before its worldwide release. Here's how you can do it:

How to play EA Sports FC 24 early

EA Play

One way to access the game early is through an EA Play Pro membership. Having EA Play Pro will give you full access to EA Sports FC 24 a week before the game releases.

EA Play Pro currently costs $14.99/£14.99 a month or $99.99/£89.99 for the year, and as well as giving you access to EA Sports FC 24 early will give you unlimited access to a library of premium edition EA games when they launch.

You can also play FC 24 early if you have the standard EA Play subscription, which is $4.99/£3.99 a month or $29.99/£19.99 for a year, but you can only play the game for 10 hours. If you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you get EA Play standard included with that membership. Once that ten hours is up, you'll have to buy the game outright or wait until it is available for EA Play members which happens around April.

Pre-order the Ultimate edition

The other way to get access to EA Sports FC 24 early is to pre-order the Ultimate Edition of the game. The Ultimate edition is digital-only, so you won't have to worry about not getting it in time for early access, and once you've purchased the game you'll have instant access to the download so you can start playing.

As well as early access to the game, the Ultimate edition of EA Sports FC 24 also comes with 4600 FC Points for Ultimate Team, access to a Nike Campaign in Ultimate Team from 22 September to 29 September, Nike Ultimate Team campaign loan player item (24 matches), Nike x EA Sports FC Ultimate Team kit, and an untradeable team of the week 1 Ultimate Team player item.

You can pre-order the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 using the links down below

Where to pre-order EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition in the US

EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition - $100 on PlayStation store

EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition - $100 on Microsoft Store

Where to pre-order EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition in the UK

EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition - £100 on PlayStation store

