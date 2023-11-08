If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Deals

Save $20 on the PS5 DualSense controller in antonline's early Black Friday sale

All colours are included in this incredible PS5 controller deal.

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

Though we're still two weeks out from Black Friday, many retailers are already discounting scores of tech and gaming products and competing for our attention.

However, it's still rare for first-party console products to receive early discounts, if at all. This makes us very excited to share this deal on the PS5 DualSense wireless controller from antonline, where they've discounted it by $20 so it's just $49.99.

That's not all though, as all the different colours of the DualSense are available for $49.99, which is very rare during sales events.

US sale:

The DualSense controller is a great way to play not just PS5 games, but also PC, Android and iOS titles. The built in battery can be charged via USB-C, there are adaptive triggers and the haptic feedback is not something you'll find on any other controller out there.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

Related topics
Black Friday 2023 Deals PS5
About the Author
Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Comments