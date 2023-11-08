Save $20 on the PS5 DualSense controller in antonline's early Black Friday sale

Though we're still two weeks out from Black Friday, many retailers are already discounting scores of tech and gaming products and competing for our attention.

However, it's still rare for first-party console products to receive early discounts, if at all. This makes us very excited to share this deal on the PS5 DualSense wireless controller from antonline, where they've discounted it by $20 so it's just $49.99.

That's not all though, as all the different colours of the DualSense are available for $49.99, which is very rare during sales events.

US sale:

The DualSense controller is a great way to play not just PS5 games, but also PC, Android and iOS titles. The built in battery can be charged via USB-C, there are adaptive triggers and the haptic feedback is not something you'll find on any other controller out there.