Sony has slashed the price of their Inzone H3 wired gaming headset to just $58

It's just over a week before Black Friday but why wait when the big retailers have already got some sweet deals you can take advantage of now?

Wired headsets are already the more affordable not to mention most latent-free options, but the chance to save even more on the Sony-Inzone H3 wired gaming headset is too good a deal to pass up. It's available for just $58 on Amazon, a 42 per cent saving off its original $99.99 price.

UK readers needn't miss out either as it's also on sale at Amazon UK for just £54.99, £38 per cent off its original £89.99 price.

While these headphones are designed for PC and PS5, being wired means you can still plug it into any other gaming hardware or device that has an audio jack. It's built with personalized 360 spatial sound that will be incredibly important when it comes to detecting your enemies in a tense online gaming session.

The Discord-certified headset also has an attached boom mic that provides crisp clear audio with your teammates, which can also be easily flipped up or set to mute when not in use. PC gamers can also get more out of it via the Inzone Hub, where you can customize everything from sound and hardware settings to EQ functions.

If you do want to look for an alternative gaming headset, our tech experts at Digital Foundry are tracking Black Friday headset deals for PC, PS5, Switch and Xbox.

As the big day approaches, you can expect more deals to pop up, so keep an eye out on our Black Friday 2023 page for all the latest gaming deals as they come.