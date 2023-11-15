If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
The incredible LG C3 4K OLED TV is now $300 off thanks to this early Black Friday Amazon deal

Smart buy for a smart TV.

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

Amazon have started discounting scores of products in early Black Friday deals even though the official sales are still over a week away.

One of the items the online retail giant has discounted is this stunning LG C3 OLED TV. It's a 42-inch display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, and it's available for just $896.99. That's a $300 saving compared to its previous price, and a great price for a modern favourite of today's gamers. UK readers can also grab the same sized TV for a great price ahead of Black Friday, it's now £899 from Hughes Electrical via Amazon - that's a massive 43 per cent discount.

LG C3 42" OLED TV - $896.99 - from Amazon US (Was $1,096.99)

Buy now

LG C3 42" OLED TV - £899 - from Hughes Electrical via Amazon UK (Was £1,499.99)

Buy now

Not only is this a 4K smart TV, but it's an OLED screen. This means you're going to get inky blacks, high contrast, and great dynamic range. This is emphasised with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG spec.

However, what makes this LG stand out like other C-range models is the HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz support. This means you don't have to pick and choose between resolution and refresh rates if your gaming gear can support it. This makes it a unique TV with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Our tech experts at Digital Foundry are tracking even more of the best Black Friday TV deals so check out their guide if you want a bigger TV or perhaps a discount on a 4K Samsung QLED or Sony Bravia OLED TV.

