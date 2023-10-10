Grab one of the best value SD cards for an even more affordable price in the Amazon Prime Day 2 sale

Amazon's second Prime Day sale, officially called "Prime Big Deal Days", is in full swing, with exclusive, Prime member-only discounts on thousands of products across its site. This includes lots of exciting tech and gaming offers to snap up ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season.

And remember, if you're not already subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can claim this free 30-day Amazon Prime subscription, allowing you to access all the best deals in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

So far, we've seen lots of fantastic storage and memory device deals including an excellent saving on this Samsung Pro Evo Select micro SD card. It is now only $27.99/ £26.99 after being reduced from $39.99/ £40.49, making it a decent $12/ £13.50 saving overall.

US

UK

It's been rated as one of the best SD cards for Steam Deck by our tech expert pal, James Archer, over at Rock Paper Shotgun, and it will also perform great on your Nintendo Switch or Asus ROG Ally too.

The Samsung Evo Select largest storage capacity is 512GB, which is a decent amount of space to install and run more of your favourite games, be it Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or a bunch of indie darlings.

It has a U3 speed class, offering fast and smooth transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, and a UHS-I Interface. Its high specs and lower price point makes this one of the best value memory cards- especially if you're looking to expand your portable console's storage on a budget.

If you want to upgrade to something slightly faster, the Samsung Pro Plus is now $35.

Check our our guide over on Eurogamer for more of the best SD card deals on offer this Prime Day 2 and follow us on X/ Twitter where we'll be posting lots more storage and memory options over the Prime Big Deal Days event.