The force is strong with this early Black Friday deal on a 2TB Lightsaber edition FireCuda Gen 4 SSD

The Black Friday season is the best time to upgrade your gaming and tech accessories, particularly storage drives as they're one of the first things retailers decide to discount.

Seagate's FireCuda drives are some of the best Gen 4 NVMe SSDs around, and this 2TB Lightsaber Special Edition is available for just $199.99 from Best Buy and also from Amazon. This is a great deal and a $40 saving on a fast drive suitable for games and more.

This unique edition of the FireCuda SSD has a custom heatsink with RGB lighting that can glow just like a Lightsaber from Star Wars.

But speed is why people love these Seagate drives, with write speeds up to 6900MB/s and write speeds reaching 7300MB/s. These are incredibly fast and ideal for loading your OS, programs and games on your gaming laptop or PC. However, because of these speeds and Gen 4 certification, this drive will also be ideal for PlayStation 5 consoles, allowing you to store and play games by extending the internal storage of the PS5.

