If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Deals

The force is strong with this early Black Friday deal on a 2TB Lightsaber edition FireCuda Gen 4 SSD

Now just $200 from both Best Buy and Amazon.

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

The Black Friday season is the best time to upgrade your gaming and tech accessories, particularly storage drives as they're one of the first things retailers decide to discount.

Seagate's FireCuda drives are some of the best Gen 4 NVMe SSDs around, and this 2TB Lightsaber Special Edition is available for just $199.99 from Best Buy and also from Amazon. This is a great deal and a $40 saving on a fast drive suitable for games and more.

Seagate Lightsaber FireCuda 2TB Gen 4 SSD - $199.99 - from Best Buy (was $239.99)

Buy now

Seagate Lightsaber FireCuda 2TB Gen 4 SSD - $199.99 - from Amazon US (was $234.99)

Buy now

This unique edition of the FireCuda SSD has a custom heatsink with RGB lighting that can glow just like a Lightsaber from Star Wars.

But speed is why people love these Seagate drives, with write speeds up to 6900MB/s and write speeds reaching 7300MB/s. These are incredibly fast and ideal for loading your OS, programs and games on your gaming laptop or PC. However, because of these speeds and Gen 4 certification, this drive will also be ideal for PlayStation 5 consoles, allowing you to store and play games by extending the internal storage of the PS5.

Check out our tech experts at Rock Paper Shotgun for more of the best SSD Black Friday deals for PC and Digital Foundry's guide to the best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

Related topics
Black Friday 2023 Deals PC PS5
About the Author
Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

Comments