Lego Super Mario sets are 30% off in My Nintendo Store UK's Black Friday sale

With just one week before Black Friday, you needn't wait until the big day as Nintendo's already got some great deals. If you've been eyeing up the Lego Super Mario sets, now's your chance as you can get up to 30 per cent off from My Nintendo Store UK.

These include the essential starter courses, of which you can choose from Mario or Luigi (or why not both?) and even the Mighty Bowser set, plus many more expansion sets to take your imagination of the brick-based Mushroom Kingdom further.

The best Lego Super Mario sets from My Nintendo Store UK's early Black Friday deals

Consisting of 2,807 pieces, the Mighty Bowser is a garagantuan 3D collectible figure that stands 12.5 inches high with movable head, neck, arms and fingers. As the most expensive item from the Lego Super Mario series reduced from £229.99 to £160.99, it's also the biggest saving.

Of course, to get the most out of the Bowser set, you'll also want to get hold of the starter courses that interact with it, as well as the many other expansion and power-up sets included in these deals. Fortunately, the Mario and Luigi starter courses are also on offer down from £49.99 to £34.99 each, although sadly the Peach starter course is not available.

You can also find the other following discounted Lego Super Mario sets available:

As the big day approaches, you can expect more deals from not just Nintendo but other big retailers. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2023 page for all the latest gaming deals as we find them.