This early Best Buy Black Friday deal lets you get an Asus TUF gaming laptop with an RX7600S GPU for just $750

Best Buy have started their Black Friday deals long before the official sales begin next week, which means we get to buy great gaming and tech products much earlier than planned.

If you're in need of a new gaming laptop, then you're really in luck. This Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop with an AMD RX7600S GPU is available for just $749.99. That's $350 off the previous retail price, and a great deal for a highly capable machine.

This is an all-AMD machine where the Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU is paired with the aforementioned RX7600S GPU. This is a great combination for playing the latest games at high settings, whether it's Alan Wake 2, Starfield or Forza Motorsport.

The other specs will also make the most of this processing power, with a 165Hz 1080p IPS display, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, so you'll have plenty to get you started with your Steam and Epic library.

If you'd like a separate monitor, keyboard, or mouse to go with your new laptop for when you are using it at home, check out our tech expert pals over at Rock Paper Shotgun as they are tracking all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals.