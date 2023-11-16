If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Deals

Save $60 on this refurbished Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom Edition in this early Black Friday deal

Like being dropped from the skies

Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition
Image credit: Nintendo
Alan Wen avatar
Deals by Alan Wen Contributor
Published on

Black Friday is beckoning and while Nintendo has its own bundle plans, you can make some savings now if you want to opt for a refurbished Switch OLED model. Best Buy is selling a refurbished version of the Tears of the Kingdom edition for $299.99, which would save you $60 buying it completely brand new.

Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition - Green (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) - $299.99 at Best Buy (Was $359.99)

Buy now

If you're concerned that this isn't a completely brand new model, then you can be assured that this a Geek Squad-certified refurbishment. That means it's been thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so it will look and work as good as new.

Bear in mind that this is just the console and doesn't come included with Tears of the Kingdom the game itself or the special Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller. Nonetheless, Zelda fans will love the beautiful Hyrulean-inspired designs including the iconic Hylian Crest on the front of the dock, while the Joy-Cons also sport a lovely design using green, gold and white palettes.

You of course also get the other benefits of the OLED model, including the beautiful 7-inch OLED display, extra 64GB of internal storage, improved kickstand for tabletop mode, as well as an ethernet port for a faster and stable connection when it comes to playing online.

With Black Friday approaching, expect even more deals to pop up. You can look out for the latest gaming deals on our Black Friday 2023 page, as we're only just getting started.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Black Friday 2023 Deals Nintendo Nintendo Switch RPG
About the Author
Alan Wen avatar

Alan Wen

Contributor

Alan is a freelance writer and critic with an unabashed love of Japanese games and RPGs, despite having less time for them. He will also find any excuse to get all blue skies about Sega.

Comments