Save $60 on this refurbished Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom Edition in this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is beckoning and while Nintendo has its own bundle plans, you can make some savings now if you want to opt for a refurbished Switch OLED model. Best Buy is selling a refurbished version of the Tears of the Kingdom edition for $299.99, which would save you $60 buying it completely brand new.

If you're concerned that this isn't a completely brand new model, then you can be assured that this a Geek Squad-certified refurbishment. That means it's been thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so it will look and work as good as new.

Bear in mind that this is just the console and doesn't come included with Tears of the Kingdom the game itself or the special Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller. Nonetheless, Zelda fans will love the beautiful Hyrulean-inspired designs including the iconic Hylian Crest on the front of the dock, while the Joy-Cons also sport a lovely design using green, gold and white palettes.

You of course also get the other benefits of the OLED model, including the beautiful 7-inch OLED display, extra 64GB of internal storage, improved kickstand for tabletop mode, as well as an ethernet port for a faster and stable connection when it comes to playing online.

With Black Friday approaching, expect even more deals to pop up. You can look out for the latest gaming deals on our Black Friday 2023 page, as we're only just getting started.