The ultra fast Samsung 990 Pro SSD is down to its lowest price yet in the US Prime Day 2 sale

Grab one of the fastest SSDs for PC and PS5 for an incredible price.

Samsung 990 Pro PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
Image credit: Samsung
Amazon Prime Day 2 is still underway and if you're on the hunt for a massive internal storage upgrade for your PC or PS5, then you won't want to miss out on this exciting offer.

Samsung's 990 Pro 4TB NVMe SSD, the fastest solid state drive on the market right now, is down to just $279.99 at Amazon US, which is a huge $70 off its previous price tag of $344.99.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD - $279.99 from Amazon US (was $344.99)

Buy now

This crème de la crème of solid state drives is compatible with PC, and with the PS5 console if you pair it with a PS5 compatible heatsink. If you'd prefer to buy an SSD that already comes with one, this 2TB variant of the Samsung 990 Pro with its premium heatsink is also on sale for a lower price point of $129.99 (was $149.99). Buying two of these could technically work out cheaper for PC owners, but it all depends how much storage you want in one slot.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD - $129.99 at Amazon US (was $149.99)

Buy now

Both size variants boast super fast read and write speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s respectively, meaning you’ll reach near max performance of PCIe 4.0 - which is outstanding performance. Its random read speeds of up to 1.4M IOPS reads and 1.55M IOPS for random writes are highly impressive and, as Will Judd of Digital Foundry quite simply says, "are as good as it gets".

So if you're looking for a sizeable storage expansion this month, you should really look no further than this Samsung 990 Pro SSD if you want the best of the best.

That's all for now but I'll be back tomorrow morning over on Eurogamer to cover more of the best UK Prime Day 2 gaming deals and shall return to VG247 later on to highlight more US Prime Day 2 deals before the Prime Big Deals Day event ends!

In the meantime you can check out Digital Foundry's best SSD Prime Day deals guide if you're after an alternative SSD, or you might be interested in our guide to the best SD cards, including the likes of this Samsung Evo Select deal for $28.

