If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Deals

Samsung's spacious 4TB 990 Pro SSD is just $250 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal

A lot more game space for a lot less.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD
Image credit: Samsung
Alan Wen avatar
Deals by Alan Wen Contributor
Published on

It's just a little over a week before Black Friday but that's not stopping the big retailers from launching early discounts to have you stuffing some big deals before you get to stuffing the turkey.

Regardless of the savings you can find for games, what's more important is having the space to store them as the biggest releases have ever larger install sizes, and that's not including the huge updates for live service games. The Samsung 990 Pro SSD is just what you need with its massive 4TB of storage, and it's dropped by nearly $100 down to just $249.99 on Amazon.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 4TB - $249.99 from Amazon (Was $344.99)

Buy now

As a Gen4 SSD, this has a super-fast read speed of 7,450 MB/s, which means it more than meets PS5's requirements for both storing and running the latest games. On PC, you also have access to Samsung Magician's suite of advanced optimization tools to monitor drive health, protect valuable data, and receive important updates.

This deal only applies to the 4TB SSD without a heatsink so you'll need to ensure you buy one separately and install before use. Nonetheless, these are typically cheap and worth the huge saving you're getting with much more storage. Given the gargantuan 234.9GB PS5 install size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is set to release on two discs, you're going to be grateful for the extra space.

You can expect even more Black Friday deals to pop up as we get closer to the actual day itself. You can check our Black Friday 2023 page for all the latest gaming deals as we find them. Check out our tech experts over at Rock Paper Shotgun and Digital Foundry for even more of the best Black Friday SSD deals and PS5 SSD deals.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

Related topics
Amazon Black Friday 2023 Deals PC PS5 Samsung Electronics
About the Author
Alan Wen avatar

Alan Wen

Contributor

Alan is a freelance writer and critic with an unabashed love of Japanese games and RPGs, despite having less time for them. He will also find any excuse to get all blue skies about Sega.

Comments