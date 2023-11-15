Samsung's spacious 4TB 990 Pro SSD is just $250 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal

It's just a little over a week before Black Friday but that's not stopping the big retailers from launching early discounts to have you stuffing some big deals before you get to stuffing the turkey.

Regardless of the savings you can find for games, what's more important is having the space to store them as the biggest releases have ever larger install sizes, and that's not including the huge updates for live service games. The Samsung 990 Pro SSD is just what you need with its massive 4TB of storage, and it's dropped by nearly $100 down to just $249.99 on Amazon.

As a Gen4 SSD, this has a super-fast read speed of 7,450 MB/s, which means it more than meets PS5's requirements for both storing and running the latest games. On PC, you also have access to Samsung Magician's suite of advanced optimization tools to monitor drive health, protect valuable data, and receive important updates.

This deal only applies to the 4TB SSD without a heatsink so you'll need to ensure you buy one separately and install before use. Nonetheless, these are typically cheap and worth the huge saving you're getting with much more storage. Given the gargantuan 234.9GB PS5 install size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is set to release on two discs, you're going to be grateful for the extra space.

You can expect even more Black Friday deals to pop up as we get closer to the actual day itself. You can check our Black Friday 2023 page for all the latest gaming deals as we find them. Check out our tech experts over at Rock Paper Shotgun and Digital Foundry for even more of the best Black Friday SSD deals and PS5 SSD deals.