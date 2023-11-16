Xbox Black Friday deals 2023: You won’t want to miss out on these incredible Microsoft offers

Microsoft has announced US Black Friday offers that range from $50 off select Xbox Series X/S consoles, $10 off select Xbox Wireless Controllers, and plenty of savings on games.

Starting November 17, you can save up to 50% on digital games, 65% on select games from Xbox Game Studios, and save up to 67% on select PC digital games. Just hit up that link to see the entire list of games on sale.

The 50% off applies to over 1,000 console games, but you can also save 67% off on select PC game titles like The Jackbox Party Pack 10, Disneyland Adventures, and Destiny 2: Lightfall, and 65% off of select Xbox Game Studios titles like Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft Legends, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Halo Infinite, and Sea of Thieves.

Come November 18, take $50 off select Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, and take $10 off of select Xbox Wireless Controllers.

This discount applies to the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 Bundle and Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle while supplies last. The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle is $50 off at $249.99, and it comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Then, starting on November 23-30, you can get a free engraving on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 created with Xbox Design Lab.

Ordering from the Microsoft Store will also include the benefit of fast and free shipping, flexible payment options, an extended holiday return window, and extended low-price protection.

Check with xbox.com, Microsoft Store, and participating retailers for more details on special offers.