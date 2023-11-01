Walmart Black Friday tech deals: Two sales for twice the savings

Many folks look forward to Black Friday due to the massive deals offered at retail. For those who can't wait to find that one great deal, Walmart has you covered - especially when it comes to tech.

Walmart customers can shop some really nice tech deals across not one but two Black Friday events on November 8 and November 22, offered through an enhanced online shopping experience. If, by some chance, you miss out on the Black Friday savings, there's always Cyber Monday.

To top it off, if you are a Walmart+ customer, the retailer will kick its events off three hours earlier than the scheduled start times just for you.

Those looking to score savings on brands including Apple, LG, and Samsung, to name a few, should check out some of the deals Walmart is offering online, in-store, and through the official app.

Here's just some of the tech deals you can expect from Walmart starting November 8:

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS - $329 (Save $70)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen.) $69 (save $30)

SAMSUNG 65" Class UHD Roku TV - $398.00 (Special Buy)

50" Class onn. Roku TV - $148.00 (Special Buy)

MSI GF63 15" Windows 11 Gaming Laptop, 144Hz, i5-11400H, RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD - $479 (save $220)

HP 15.6" FHD Laptop, i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home - $329 (save $70)

Acer Nitro 27" 1500R Curved WQHD (2560 x 1440) Gaming Monitor, 170Hz - $145

SAMSUNG B-Series 4.1.CH Soundbar w/Rear Speakers & Subwoofer, Bluetooth - $139 (save $100)

That's just a taste of what's to come. You will be able save on other cool items as November 8 and November 22 get closer. If you prefer to shop in-store, these deals will become available on November 10 and November 24.

Check out the Black Friday schedule below: