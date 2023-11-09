If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Save $50 on the Xbox Series X from Dell and get a $75 gift card in this early Black Friday deal

Surprise discount.

Previous Black Friday deals brought about a handful of small discounts on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, and we were not expecting to see much this year given the individual price increases in certain markets.

However, Dell has cut $50 in the retail price of the Xbox Series X console on their website. Not only that, with this early Black Friday deal you'll also get $75 back in the form of a digital Dell gift card. This is incredibly handy if you already have other tech items on your shopping list.

Xbox Series X - $449 from Dell

Get $50 off the Series X console and receive a $75 Dell gift card after completing your purchase.

Now that the Xbox Series X is in its third year, you can expect to play some great titles as soon as you're up and running. This includes the recent first-party releases of Forza Motorsport and Starfield. However, Microsoft has made some great games so far this generation, including Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, Pentiment, As Dusk Falls, Minecraft Legends, and many more. And of course, there's a range of great third-party titles available too.

Black Friday 2023 Deals Dell Inc Xbox Series X/S
