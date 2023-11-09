Save $50 on the Xbox Series X from Dell and get a $75 gift card in this early Black Friday deal

Previous Black Friday deals brought about a handful of small discounts on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, and we were not expecting to see much this year given the individual price increases in certain markets.

However, Dell has cut $50 in the retail price of the Xbox Series X console on their website. Not only that, with this early Black Friday deal you'll also get $75 back in the form of a digital Dell gift card. This is incredibly handy if you already have other tech items on your shopping list.

Now that the Xbox Series X is in its third year, you can expect to play some great titles as soon as you're up and running. This includes the recent first-party releases of Forza Motorsport and Starfield. However, Microsoft has made some great games so far this generation, including Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, Pentiment, As Dusk Falls, Minecraft Legends, and many more. And of course, there's a range of great third-party titles available too.