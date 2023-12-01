Get a free 12-Month Nintendo Switch Online family subscription when you buy Super Mario Bros. Wonder

If you're buying a Christmas gift for a Nintendo fan this holiday season, you won't want to miss out on this incredible offer from Antonline.

Right now, the retailer is offering a bundle that contains the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder game and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online family subscription for just $59.99. The game alone sells for that price, which means you're essentially getting the NSO membership for free, saving you around $34.99.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a charming and brilliant platformer that's fun for all the family and can be played with up to four people in local co-op. Plus, with the additional Nintendo Switch Online family membership, you can jump online and play with friends and family who may also have the game, or you can access Nintendo's library of NES and SNES games, too!

The included NSO membership doesn't include the expansion pass, meaning if you or your recipient wants access to the N64 and GameBoy Advance games, you'll need to pay extra to upgrade to that.

