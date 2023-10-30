Don't panic, but there's now a mod which fuses Super Mario Bros. Wonder with Wallace and Gromit

Ever wanted to romp through the levels of Super Mario Bros. Wonder as Britain’s most iconic cheese-loving inventor? No? Well, thanks to a new mod, you can.

Yes, that’s right. The latest addition modders have made to the plumber’s most recently released adventure, after getting up to some shenanigans with sweary flowers prior to its release, is Wallace. If that name doesn’t immediately conjure up the image of a little clay man with a penchant for dairy goods, then first of all I’m very sorry and second, I’d recommend you try and get your hands on the Wallace & Gromit films from Aardman Animations.

‘Wallace’, the simply-named mod that brings the inventor, star of cinematic masterpieces like Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, to Mario Wonder is the work of modder Hell Inspector.

As you can see in the showcase video over on YouTube, the main thing they’ve done is swap Luigi’s model and textures out for some Wallace ones from the aforementioned film’s 2006 tie-in game.

That’s far from all though, with the modder writing in their creation’s description that it: “Has custom expressions, special Power-Up textures and almost everything!”

“A fun little detail about this mod is that there are two versions,” they explain, “one (which features) the normal elephant form (from vanilla Wonder) and another (in which) the elephant form is replaced with the Were-Rabbit.”

“For now, not all of the Wonder Transformations are edited,” Hell Inspector added, “just the balloon has a custom model, and the caps still have Luigi's "L" cause I'm not a good texture editor.”

I don’t know about you, but the little wee-hees and wa-hos Wallace emits as he bounces around and shows some goombas why you don’t want to get on the wrong trousers of him are more than enough for me to forgive some minor details that might affect my Aardman immersion.

In case you’re wondering, this is far from the first mod from Hell Inspector involving Wallace, with them previously having dropped him into the mechanical boots of Doctor Eggman in Sonic Adventure 2 and added him to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe alongside a host of famous cartoon characters.

Regardless of whether you’re still waiting for someone to give Super Mario Bros. Wonder back the Tsundere commentary that was eventually cut from it during development, make sure to check out our review of the plumber’s latest outing.