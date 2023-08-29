Super Mario Bros. Wonder gets a deep dive in Nintendo Direct on August 30

Nintendo has announced it will host a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct on Thursday, August 31.

The Direct will last 15 minutes and show an in-depth look at the upcoming game.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings fun, surprise, and wonder around every corner in Nintendo's latest 2D side-scroller.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a 2D classic side-scrolling game containing a game-changing item called Wonder Flowers. These items trigger moments such as pipes coming alive, giant spiky balls appearing, and some unexpected events called Wonder Effects.

You can pick to play various Super Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, and Toad. You can even transform Mario into an elephant and use your trunk to trounce enemies with a new Power-Up.

The game features co-op with up to three friends locally.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set for an October 20 release. You can watch the Direct on YouTube here.