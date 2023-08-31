Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct is happening today, watch it here

Nintendo is hosting a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct this morning. You should hang around and watch it with us.

Tune into the Direct below at 7am PT, 10am ET, and 3pm BST.

It won't be overly long, just around 15 minutes, but it promises to provide plenty of information on the game.

The game is a 2D classic side-scrolling game containing a game-changing item called Wonder Flowers. These items trigger moments such as pipes coming alive, giant spiky balls appearing, and some unexpected events called Wonder Effects.

Various Super Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, and Toad are playable, and you can even transform Mario into an elephant and use your trunk to trounce enemies with a new Power-Up.

The game also features co-op with up to three friends locally for added fun.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set for an October 20 release.