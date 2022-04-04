This amazing, curved gaming monitor from BenQ is nearly half price

Premium gaming monitors are premium for a reason: the price. There's usually no compromises when it comes to having all of the essential features, which seems to have grown with the newest consoles and graphics cards. Luckily, we've found a monitor with everything you'll need for years to come.

This BenQ Mobiuz monitor is a true delight, with all the features necessary to make the most out of your gaming PC or PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, and it's nearly half price right now at Amazon, down to just £289.99. That's a huge saving off the £499 RRP.

It has a 1440p VA panel, so you'll get much more detail and clarity than a standard full HD display, with great viewing angles. This resolution is supported by games on PC and consoles (PlayStation and Xbox). The 1000R curve also makes gaming much more immersive, especially with the panel's HDR support. And if you want to make any adjustments, there's the ability to tilt or swivel the display, as well as height adjustments.

What makes this monitor even better is its fast 165Hz refresh rate. So it'll keep up with fast-paced games like Doom Eternal and Apex Legends, letting you see more of the action, so long as your reactions are quick enough.

There are two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. These, along with the built-in USB hub, mean you'll have a display that's suitable for both work and play, and saving you the hassle of connecting USB devices to your computer all the time.

