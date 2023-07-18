The excellent WD_BLACK SN770 1TB SSD is still only $50 on Amazon

There were some amazing discounts on the best SSDs for gaming last week during Amazon Prime Day 2023, with many of them dropping to their lowest-ever prices.

That's great, but what's even better is that some of these SSDs have remained at these low prices now Prime Day is over, so you can still give your PC or PS5 a speedy storage upgrade for cheap.

One SSD that has kept this historical low price is the 1TB WD_BLACK SN770, a $130 piece of tech not too long ago, which is now just $50:

The SN770 has also kept its low price over on Amazon UK, where it's currently on sale for £45, just a pound more than its lowest-ever-price:

The WD_BLACK SN770 is a very good PCIe 4.0 SSD giving you 1TB of capacity for your PC with good speeds of up to 5150MB/s reads and 4900MB/s writes as well as quoted random read/writes of 740,000 and 800,000 IOPS which are sure to give you a noticeable upgrade over an older hard drive or SATA SSD you might have right now.

Despite having these good speeds and this drive being a PCIe 4.0 one, the SN770 unfortunately doesn't get to Sony's PS5 requirements of 5500MB/s read/write speeds, so you'll want to stick to using the SN770 in desktop and laptop PCs, which is still great for adding more speed and extra space.

An extra bonus of using this on a PC is the access to the WD_BLACK Dashboard, Western Digital's companion software. You can use this to boost performance when in gaming mode, and it gives you easy access to the drive's vitals which will help with drive maintenance.

SSD prices were steadily coming down through the first half of 2023, and Prime Day took another big chunk out of some of the best, and prices seem to be keeping low now so there's still lots of opportunity to get a good deal. We'll be tweeting out lots of other great tech and gaming deals on the Jelly Deals Twitter page, so drop us a follow there too to stay up-to-date.