Prime Day deal 2023: Get the 2TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD for under $90

It’s Prime Day, which is basically Amazon’s Black Friday. That means dramatic discounts on even the most premium products, including the Crucial P5 Plus SSD. This powerful SSD is a helpful upgrade that can significantly increase the storage and performance for a PC or PlayStation 5. Even better, the 2 TB SSD boasts one of the season’s largest discounts.

Get the 2 TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD for over 70 percent off for Prime Day:

The Crucial P5 Plus SSD can support speeds up to 6,600 MB per second, pushing refresh rates and loading times to the limit. It also expands storage from 500 GB to 2 TB to comfortably house numerous games, apps, photos, and everything else you might want to hoard on your computer.

On Amazon, the 2 TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD with heatsink bundle only costs $94.99, just $15 more than the option with just the SSD. It’s not as steep a discount as its heatsink-less counterpart, but still an impressive one for the added cooling. Think about it if you care about extending the longevity of your device.

The Crucial P5 Plus SSD also offers smaller 500 GB and 1 TB sizes for those that don’t need as much storage. The 500 GB SSD is almost 50 percent off at $47.99, but the 1 TB SSD is only a few dollars more at $53.99. Throw in a heatsink and the 1 TB SSD somehow becomes cheaper at $49.99. If you need less than 2 TB, the 1 TB with heatsink is your best bet.

If you need even more storage, the WD_Black SN850X comes in 4 TB. It’s currently over 60 percent off for Prime Day, so it’s only $229.99 when it would typically be $699.99. You can also check out our live blog on Eurogamer for more Prime Day deals before they end tomorrow.