The Amazing Samsung Pro Plus microSD card is still under $50 at Amazon

If you've been struggling to keep all of your favorite Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch games installed without having to make space every time you get a new one, then getting a high-capacity Micro SD card is an easy way to solve that issue.

While there were some big discounts on Micro SD card during Amazon Prime Day 2023, there are still some great deals on some of the best cards right now – including the Samsung Pro Plus 512GB card, one of the best on the market at the moment, which is only $55 on Amazon:

The Pro Plus was on sale during Amazon Prime day for $40, so if you missed out last week you can still grab one of the best micro SD cards for the Switch and Steam Deck for just $5 more than it was during the sale.

What makes the Pro Plus so excellent is mainly its read and write speeds of up to 160/120MB/s respectively, but the card is also A2-rated which means it has the required sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads.

That random performance is useful for the consoles, but even more important for cameras, drones and GoPros where the high read and write speeds speed up the process of capturing media and transferring it to and from the card.

Speed aside, this card is just good-value for money because of the amount of extra space you'll be giving your handheld device. With so many new games coming up on Steam taking over 100GB of space each, this will certainly help you keep a couple more on your Steam Deck.

Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

For Nintendo Switch users, this 512GB card will make a huge difference when you consider that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Metroid Prime Remastered only take up 18.2GB and 6.8 GB respectively, so once you pop this in your console you wont need to uninstall anything for a while.

Whether you're using it for a handheld console or a camera, the Samsung Pro Plus is one of the best micro SD cards around and for only $45 it's still an excellent deal.

