This 512GB Steam Deck-compatible micro SD card is a steal at just $39.99

Samsung claims it's the world’s number one flash memory brand. Even with competition like SanDisk, it's one of the top choices for upgrading your storage. Cameras, phones, tablets, and drones can all benefit from some kind of Samsung SD card. You can even use them to upgrade storage for a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. Prime Day is a day for discounts galore, including one on Samsung’s powerful Pro Plus microSD.

You can buy the Samsung Pro Plus 512 GB microSD right now for just a little over 30 percent off:

The Samsung Pro Plus micro SD comes in three sizes: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. The same discount extends to the 256 GB size, which dropped to $19.99 from the original $29.99. The 128 GB size is about 26 percent off, which comes close but doesn’t meet the same cost effectiveness as the larger sizes. If you want the most memory for your money, then it’s best to get the 512 GB microSD. Amazon UK is also selling the Samsung Pro Plus at almost 50 percent off its list price.

Samsung has more than one microSD card model, including the also discounted Samsung Evo Plus and Samsung Evo Select. The Samsung Pro Plus stands out with its high read speed of up to 180 MB per second and write speed of up to 130 MB per second. These speeds will let you capture photos and videos quickly and transfer them with ease. The A2 rating also ensures plenty of room for hefty apps and games. Like the Evo models, the Pro Plus can also store up to 30 hours of 4K video or 200,000 4K photos.

There may be small differences between the microSDs Samsung offers, but the Pro Plus is a safe bet at a quality product that will please many users. If you need a 1 TB card, you can get a SanDisk microSD for under $96 instead.

Prime Day features tons of gaming and tech deals today until the end of tomorrow. You can view what we have for the best SD card deals so far, or you can see what else this year has to offer over at our live blog on Eurogamer.