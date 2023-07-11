This epic 1TB micro SD card deal offers ample storage for your Steam Deck or Switch

Some say you can’t put a price on memories, but technology is the exception. It’s almost expected to cough up a couple hundred dollars to make room for your favorite games, video recordings, and other media on your devices. Thankfully, this excellent Prime Day deal makes it so that you can get a 1TB microSD card for more than half off its usual price.

MicroSD cards are versatile. You can use them for a number of devices, including cameras, tablets, smartphones, drones, Nintendo Switches, and Steam Decks. It should work with any device that supports microSD, microSDHC, or microSDXC cards.

SanDisk is one of the most widely known memory card brands next to Samsung, so it makes a promising choice for your money’s worth. You can get the SanDisk 1TB Memory Card for more than 60 percent off on Amazon right now:

The 512GB card is also only $39.99 right now, which is more than 60 percent off its full price of $108.99. However, if you suspect you’ll need more memory than not, it’s best to just go for the full 1TB. It’s the most memory you can get for this particular SD card. In case microSDs are too small for your needs, this one also comes with an adapter that allows you to use it as a regular SD card. In short, it’s a must-have for techies that need more space than their devices’ internal memories can handle.

Be sure to take advantage of this deal and more while Prime Day lasts between today and tomorrow, July 12. You can also check out our live blog on Eurogamer for the best deals of the day.