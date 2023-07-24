This enormous WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X SSD now has a new lowest price.

Extra storage space is something your PC or console can always do with, helping you keep more games and files installed at once and a lot of the time help speed up loading times if you get a powerful one too with good read and write speeds.

If you want to give your PC or PS5 a really big boost, and not have to worry about your storage for a while, then the 4TB WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD is a great way to do that, giving you the best possible performance in an SSD with an enormous amount of space.

You can currently get the SN850x 4TB for $270 at Amazon US, which is cheaper than buying two of the 2TB SN850x SSDs for its Amazon Prime Day price.

You can also grab it in the UK for £313 at Amazon, which is still cheaper than buying two of the 2TB versions would be:

The WD_Black SN850x is one of the fastest gaming SSDs available, thanks to its ludicrously fast sequential speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s. It will be a serious upgrade over any SATA SSD you currently have in your PC, and will be overkill for a PS5, but once you've installed it you won't have to worry about making any changes for a while. If you do want to use this in your console, you'll want to install it with a heatsink to make sure it doesn't run too hot.

It's a good time to upgrade on PC storage, thanks to some long-awaited games finally releasing in the next couple of months, namely Baldur's Gate 3 on 3rd August and Starfield on 6th September which ask for 150GB and 125GB of available disk space respectively.

Simply put, this is the best way to give your PC or PS5 a massive storage and speed boost in one go, and thanks to this equally big 61% discount, it's one of the cheapest ways to gain 4TB of PCIe storage at the moment.

If you want to know when there are more deals on the best gaming SSDs in the future, follow the deals and SSDs topics here on VG247 by using the tags underneath the article.